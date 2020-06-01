Suspects sought: Sunday night shooting injures two juveniles, one critically

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left an 11-year-old injured and a 17-year-old fighting for his life.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Tulsa Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a vehicle with the two gunshot victims inside. The 11-year-old male suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to the arm, while the 17-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the head considered to be life threatening.

Both were transported to Ochsner’s LSU Health.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene investigators immediately responded to the scene and launched their investigation. While there, detectives learned the victims stopped in front of a home on Tulsa Avenue when at least three individuals began firing multiple shots at their vehicle.

The driver and passenger were both struck and the vehicle left the roadway. The suspects were last seen running southbound down Lexington Avenue.

Two of the suspects were described as black males, one wearing a blue shirt and the other wearing all black.

It’s still unknown where the suspects came from or a motive behind the shooting. The investigation is still underway.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their App P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of individual(s) responsible for this crime.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.