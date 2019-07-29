Suspects try to use fake money at Shreveport grocery store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying two suspects accused of trying to use counterfeit money at a grocery store in Shreveport.

A man and woman tried to make a purchase using a fake $100 bill at Super 1 in the 700 block of Shreveport Barksdale Hwy.

The suspects are wanted in a monetary instrument abuse investigation and Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips apps.

