SW Arkansas woman found fatally shot inside home, deputies searching for her husband

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A southwest Arkansas woman was found fatally shot inside her home and now deputies are actively searching for her husband.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, around 9 a.m. Monday family members reported that they had not seen, nor heard from 44-year-old Trisha Carnley since Sunday evening. The home on Miller County Rd. 10 was secure but no one answered the door.

When deputies later returned to the home around 1:30 p.m. they forced their way inside and found Carnley’s body.

Investigators believe that Carnley died from a single gunshot wound.

After searching the home for evidence deputies are now trying to find Carnley’s husband, 54-year-old Curtis Carnley. So far, no warrants have been issued.

Carnley’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Carnley’s death or where her husband may be is urged to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 774-3001.