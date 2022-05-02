TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a Texarkana man is behind bars, charged in connection with a possible gang-related shooting that left one person wounded Saturday evening.

According to Texarkana police, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Realtor Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Once on scene officers found the victim sitting on the ground bleeding and called for an ambulance.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police say. The Criminal Investigation Division began investigating and after gathering facts and witness statements police found and arrested 22-year-old Sammie Brown.

Brown was booked into the Miller County Jail charged with battery in the first degree and gangs and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Police ask anyone with more information about this crime to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3130 or Crime Stoppers at 903-798-7867.