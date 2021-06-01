TAPD: 22-year-old woman wanted for capital murder in death of Chicago man in custody

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Little Rock woman wanted in connection with the Wednesday death of a Chicago man in Texarkana, Ark. is in custody.

Mahogany Palmer, 22, was arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn located at 5100 North Stateline Avenue Texarkana, Ark.

Palmer is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Earnest Jackson of Chicago, Ill., as well as with felony theft of property over $25,000

Texarkana police say the crimes happened in 4300 block of County Avenue around 9:30 a.m.Wednesday at the Fox Creek Apartments Tuesday. TAPD TAPD says the apartment manager asked officers to do a welfare check after not hearing or seeing Jackson in about a week.

When police showed up, they found Jackson dead inside of his apartment.

She was booked into the Miller County Jail.