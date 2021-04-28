TAPD: 3 juveniles, 1 adult charged with committing ‘terrorist act’ after parked car shot up and firearms found in their car

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – One adult and three juveniles are facing a terrorist act charges after police stop the car they were inside and found them in possession of firearms, in the area where police heard multiple gunshots.

Texarkana Arkansas police officers took three juveniles under the age of 18, along with 18-year-old Clayton Moore Jr., 18, were taken into custody early Wednesday morning

Just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, TAPD officers responded to a service call in the 3100 block of Hickory Street. While they were on the Hickory Street scene, officers heard gunshots in the distance that seemed to be coming from the 3200 block of Laurel Street.

Officers responded toward the area where the shots were heard and encountered a gray Honda Accord driving toward them at a high rate of speed in the 3200 block of Pecan Street, a block away from Hickory Street.

When the officers observed the vehicle failing to stop at stop signs, they executed a traffic stop and found the occupants inside to be in possession of firearms and detained them.

As officers investigated the area of the 3200 block of Laurel Street, four blocks from where they first encountered the Honda, they located shell casings and notified the Criminal Investigation Division (CID). In the course of their investigation, CID detectives found a parked car that had been shot up, along with a number of shell casings.

While Moore was booked into the Miller County Jail on one count of terroristic act, the three juveniles were taken to the Miller County Detention Center and booked on one count each of terroristic act.

According to Title 5 of the Arkansas Code, a person commits a terroristic act if, while not in the commission of a lawful act, the person:

(1) Shoots at or in any manner projects an object at a conveyance which is being operated or which is occupied by another person with the purpose to cause injury to another person or damage to property; or (2) Shoots at an occupiable structure with the purpose to cause injury to a person or damage to property.

Upon conviction, any person who commits a terroristic act is guilty of a Class B felony. Under Arkansas law, the sentence for a Class B felony is from five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).