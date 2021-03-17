TAPD asks public help in locating man in connection with late-morning shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Arkansas police are asking the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old Texarkana, Ark. man who allegedly shot a 20-year-old woman just before noon Wednesday.

Jason Stewart Jr., 18, is accused of shooting and critically injuring 20-year-old Kayla Keatts of Texarkana Texas and an arrest warrant has been sworn out for his arrest.

At 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, TAPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Locust Street in Texarkana, Ark.

Officers, who arrived at the scene along with Life-net and the fire department, found Keatts suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was rushed to a local hospital where she remained in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Dispatch issued information to officers that a suspect was last seen leaving on foot wearing a black shirt and black shorts and having dreadlocks for a hairstyle.

Detectives were able to interview witnesses and collect evidence leading them to believe that Stewart was responsible for the shooting. They currently are actively searching for Stewart, who is wanted for first degree domestic battery.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Steward is asked to immediately contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).