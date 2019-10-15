TAPD: Foul play suspected in death of 64-year-old Texarkana man

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is suspected in the death of a Texarkana man whose body was found in his home Monday night.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 64-year-old George A. Clay was found dead inside his home by his daughter, who found his body and called 911 just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death. Clay’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on Mr. Clay’s death is urged to contact the TPD Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154.

