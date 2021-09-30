TAPD investigates threat against Arkansas High School

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are investigating a threat against Arkansas High school in Texarkana.

According to Texarkana Arkansas School District, extra officers are currently patrolling the campus on 1500 Jefferson Ave. after a threatening note was found inside the school earlier today.

TASD officials released the following statement about the incident:

“Thursday morning, Arkansas High School administrators were made aware of a threat written in one of the restroom stalls. The campus administrators, Texarkana Arkansas School District security personnel, along with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department immediately followed threat assessment protocol to determine the validity of the threat. It was determined that the threat was not credible. At this time, there is additional police presence on campus, and the Texarkana Arkansas School District will continue working with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department to further investigate the incident.

We must all stay vigilant and work together to ensure the safety of our schools and our community. Please continue to talk to your children and let them know how to reach out for help or to report suspicious behavior.

If you see or hear something that alludes to a possible dangerous or harmful situation, call and report it.”