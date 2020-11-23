TAPD officers make quick work of two suspects in convenience store caper

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Texarkana men are behind bars after Texarkana Arkansas Police identified them in an early-Sunday morning convenience store heist.

Dominique Harvey, 27, and 33-year-old Matthew Williams were arrested after TAPD officers caught up with them at a nearby apartment complex.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, TAPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at EZ-Mart in the 5400 block of North State Line. The caller said the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded the money in the cash register.

The suspect fled to the rear of the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

During their investigation, TAPD officers and detectives were able to develop information that led them to a nearby apartment where an additional suspect was also identified.

Williams and Harvey were placed under arrest and detectives recovered evidence related to the incident in the apartment.

Harvey, however, was opposed to going to jail, so, while being driven there, he managed to get his hands in front, damage the rear door and escape the rear of the unit.

Although Harvey tried to run off, the police weren’t having any of it, and he was soon back in custody.

Trying to bolt probably wasn’t the best idea Harvey ever had, as while Williams was only charged with aggravated robbery, Harvey is facing escape 2nd degree, criminal mischief 1St degree, fleeing and aggravated robbery.

The investigation is continuing, and police ask anyone who might have information related to this crime, to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).