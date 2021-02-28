TAPD seek whereabouts of 14-year-old who allegedly shot mom, her boyfriend

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Arkansas Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy who allegedly shot his mom and her boyfriend Saturday evening.

According to Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen, TAPD Public Information Officer, around 7 p.m. Saturday, TAPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in at a residence in the area of East 24th Street and State Line Avenue.

The teen’s mother was treated at the scene, but the boyfriend was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He remained hospitalized Sunday and is expected to recover.

The young teen was not at the scene, and police have been unable to locate him, though they’re hoping he will come forward.

Anyone who has information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.