TAPD seeks help finding suspect involved in tobacco store robbery

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Arkansas are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly robbed a tobacco store Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, TAPD officers received a 911 call reporting a robbery at the Tobacco Station store located at 3202 Jefferson Ave.

The caller told the dispatcher that a black male wearing a camouflage face mask, a black hoodie with a green undershirt and black jeans entered the store, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the register.

The suspect took approximately $500 cash and approximately $450 in smoking devices.

Police say the caller said no one was injured and the suspect was last seen leaving the store headed west on East 32nd Street.

Officers searched the general general area of the store and expanded their search to the surrounding neighborhoods, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect appears to be approximately 6’0” tall and approximately 200lbs. He was also wearing a black hat. He was in possession of a black, white, and blue sports-type gym bag.

Criminal investigators were able to pull photos from surveillance video in the hope that someone will be able to help them identify the suspect.

If anyone has any information related to this crime, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).