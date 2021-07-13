TAPD seeks man who robbed local convenience store at gunpoint early Tuesday

Photos lifted from surveillance video of armed robbery at Texarkana, Ark. convenience store early Tuesday. (Photos courtesy Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Police are seeking information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a local convenience store at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, TAPD officers responded to a robbery at the 71 Express convenience store at 5106 North Stateline Ave.

When they arrived, officers learned that a man came into the store, purchased an item, turned to leave, then turned back toward the clerk and pointed a pistol at her. He then demanded money from the cash drawer, and the clerk complied.

The male then left the store in an unknown direction. The clerk was not harmed during the incident.

The clerk described the suspect as a black male wearing a white and black baseball-style hat with a gray shirt with black pants with a white stripe running down each leg.

The officers searched the area for the suspect but did not locate the suspect.

Evidence was collected and the scene was processed for fingerprints. Officers also watched and collected the surveillance camera footage of the incident from the store.

Anyone information about this crime, don’t hesitate to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867