TAPD: State police investigate overnight officer-involved fatal shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – A man allegedly threatening to kill Texarkana, Ark. police was fatally wounded Saturday evening after an officer fired his service weapon.

According to TAPD officers, around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a call came in reporting a possible disturbance in the 1100 block of Hickory Street. The caller told the dispatcher that an individual had been pacing in the street yelling that he was going to kill someone and was jumping up and down on a fence.

The caller indicated the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Officers arrived on the scene and contacted the individual inside an apartment in a multi family residence in the 1000 block of Hickory Street.

When officers made contact, a male charged the officers with an object yelling that he was going to kill them. That was when one of the officers fired, striking the suspect.

Officers rendered aid until Life-net arrived on the scene. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. The officers involved were not injured.

The Arkansas State Police were notified and are currently investigating the incident.