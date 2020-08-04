TAPD: Suspect arrested in Monday night fatal shooting of teen

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest has been made in the late-Monday night fatal shooting of a Texarkana, Ark., teenager.

Keyuntre Ellis, 18, turned himself into Texarkana Arkansas Police detectives Tuesday afternoon after learning a warrant had been issued for this arrest.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, TAPD officers responded to reports of shots being fired on Love Creek Drive in Texarkana, Ark.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old Black male juvenile with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead of his injury.

TAPD detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Leads were developed through multiple avenues that lead to developing Ellis as the suspect and were able to procure an arrest warrant.

Ellis later responded to the Bi-State Building where he turned himself in. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail on a charge of first degree murder.

Anyone with further information regarding this crime is asked to call Detective Easley at 903-798-3154.

