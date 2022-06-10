TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana have arrested a 15-year-old they say robbed a Walmart and pointed a gun at employees before taking off a bike.

Police say they responded to a call about a robbery on Summerhill Road at Walmart Wednesday afternoon.

Store employees told police they say the teen took several cell phone accessories from the store display, hid them in his backpack, and tried to leave without paying. They attempted to stop him at the front door, and he pulled a pistol out of his pocket, racked a bullet in the chamber, and pointed the gun at them.

Once he pointed the gun, the employees backup and allowed him to ride away on a bicycle.

TAPD patrolled the area searching for the teen but could not find him until detectives Motley and Shaddix identified him using store surveillance video and secured a warrant for his arrest that same afternoon.

Officer Aaron Jones saw a teen riding the bicycle near the intersection of Wheeler Street and New Boston Road, recognized him as the teen from the robbery the day before, and tried to stop him. The teen attempted to outrun the officer on his bicycle but, after a few blocks, realized it would not work. He ditched his bike and took off on foot with Jones in pursuit.

Jones lost sight of the juvenile briefly during the foot chase but soon saw him trying to lay in an overgrown vacant lot in the 600 block of Melton Street.

The teen was arrested and transported to the juvenile detention center.

At the time of his arrest, the teen was still wearing the same red sweatshirt from the robbery. TAPD Officer Tanner Freeman and his K9 “Kashko” assisted with recovering a loaded 9mm pistol near the location of the teen’s arrest.

The teen is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and evading arrest.