TAPD: Texarkana, Texas man found shot to death in yard

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a Texarkana, Texas man was found shot to death in the yard of an Arkansas-side home Monday night.

According to TAPD, 40-year-old Keith McFadden was found lying in a yard at E 11th and California Street just before 9 p.m., minutes after patrol officers were notified of multiple gunshots fired in that area. Officers arrived to find McFadden suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lifenet EMS crews attempted to revive him, but he died at the scene. His body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

TAPD IS investigating The case as a homicide, which they say does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact investigators at (903)798-3154 or Crimestoppers at (903) 794-STOP.