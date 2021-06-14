TAPD: Vehicles being stolen to commit ATM burglaries

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Police are warning residents about pickup trucks that are being stolen and used for ATM burglaries in the Texarkana area.

According to the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, Ford and Chevrolet half-ton trucks have recently been targeted at local hotels and apartment complexes. Once these types of vehicles are stolen, they have been used to break into ATMs without the anti-theft crossbar attachments.

There have also been cases where a truck was stolen from Texarkana and later used to burglarize an ATM in another town.

TAPD wants to remind everyone how important it is to not leave your keys in your vehicle or just leaving your vehicle unlocked. If your vehicle is unlocked, criminals can have access. They can steal items from the inside, or it can lead to your vehicle being stolen.

If you have questions please contact TAPD at (903)-798-3130 or reach out to them on their Facebook Page.