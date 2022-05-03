SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a West Shreveport apartment complex in late March is now in custody.

Zacorius Williams was wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kamar Woods, who was found dead inside a white Dodge Challenger parked in the Foxborough Apartments on March 29.

According to police, Williams was arrested Monday at a home in the 300 block of W 68th Street by the US Marshals Task Force and members of the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit. Police say agents with the task force arrested Williams without incident and booked him into the Shreveport City Jail.

Police say they also got a warrant to search the home where Williams was arrested and detectives found a large amount of narcotics and multiple firearms.

Williams is now booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with second-degree murder. No bond has been set.