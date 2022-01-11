Taskforce arrests suspect in Bossier shooting, crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect in a shooting Friday that caused the victim to crash was arrested Tuesday after a joint task force investigation.

Anthony Pouncy was arrested Tuesday after a joint investigation by the Bossier City Violent Crimes Unit, Special Operations Unit, and US Marshal Violent Offender Task Force. Pouncy is wanted for a shooting Friday on Foster St. near Beverly St. when a man was shot at while driving, causing him to crash. Police say Pouncy was sitting in the passenger side of an SUV, which drove away after the crash.

The man was injured and taken to Ochsner LSU Health, he is now in stable condition.

Pouncy is booked in Bossier City Jail and charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. His bond is set at $500,000.