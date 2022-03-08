PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A teacher’s aide from a Prairieville school is behind bars after police say an investigation connected her to a “sexual incident involving juveniles.”

On Monday, March 7, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on Facebook that 34-year-old Heather French of Prairieville had been arrested earlier that day.

According to police, a tip from the Gonzales Police Department on February 24 led detectives to believe French had exchanged pictures and lewd text messages regarding two students from Galvez Middle School.

Further investigation efforts discovered child pornography on French’s cell phone from a separate incident. The media did not involve any students from GMS.

French faces charges including two counts of juvenile pornography and two counts of video voyeurism.

APSO adds French was previously arrested by Gonzales PD, first being charged with two counts of failure to report and two counts of accessory after the fact. However, it is unclear when the arrest was made.

Because juveniles are involved, other details of the case were not available. APSO says the parents of both students have been informed of the incident.

Detectives continue to work with Gonzales PD and Galvez Middle School to investigate the incident.