Teen accused of stealing big rig out of Ruston captured after manhunt in Caddo Parish

17-year-old is headed to juvenile detention, accused of stealing an 18-wheeler out of Ruston and fleeing from authorities after he was spotted with the rig in Keithville. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 17-year-old is headed to juvenile detention, accused of stealing an 18-wheeler out of Ruston and fleeing from authorities after he was spotted with the rig in Keithville.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ruston police sent out a request to be on the lookout for the stolen rig and deputies spotted it outside a home on Chickadee Road near Keithville-Kingston Road early Friday morning.

The 17-year-old was also spotted outside the home, and fled into the woods when deputies approached. That prompted a seach that lasted for several hours and involved multiple agencies, a drone, and K-9 unit.

The sheriff’s office says he’ll be booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.