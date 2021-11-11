Teen arrested, accused of shooting into Shreveport apartment building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a juvenile is behind bars after allegedly shooting into a Shreveport apartment building early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of Rasberry Lane around 3:30 a.m. to investigate multiple reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers learned that three people had allegedly been threatened by a 17-year-old. Police say the teen fired multiple shots into the building as he was leaving, but nobody was hurt.

Detectives were able to track down the teen Tuesday and took him into custody without incident, according to police. He was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and three counts of illegal use of a weapon.