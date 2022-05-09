SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen has been arrested after making a threat against a Shreveport middle school.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says that one of their deputies responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday after someone made a post on social media threatening to commit a shooting at Donnie Bickham Middle School. The IP address that made the post was then traced to a local juvenile.

The juvenile was arrested around 2:45 a.m. Monday for terrorizing and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.