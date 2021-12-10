Teen arrested after Shreveport officer assaulted in road rage incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen has been arrested for allegedly drawing a gun on a police officer after a road rage incident Friday.

Jamarion Armer, 18, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. According to police, a plainclothes officer was patrolling the Allendale neighborhood on Friday morning. The Violent Crimes Apprehension Team officer was in an unmarked vehicle at the time.

Armer was driving another vehicle when there was a road rage incident. The officer says Armer pointed a gun at him, and he radioed for backup from a marked Police Unit. He was stopped and detained, and the gun was seized from the vehicle.