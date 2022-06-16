SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a teen is behind bars who is accused of shooting two people in a park Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the A B Palmer Park in the 500 block of East 79th Street. When on the scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

They were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police say the Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators arrested a 16-year-old believed to be responsible.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.