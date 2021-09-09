Teen behind bars after leading Caddo deputies on high speed chase in stolen SUV, 2 others on the run

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 17-year-old is in custody and two others are on the run after leading Caddo Parish deputies on a high speed chase Thursday morning in south Shreveport.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 5 a.m. Caddo Deputy Cpl. Timothy Johns was starting his shift when he noticed a vehicle coming behind him speeding on Walker Rd. near Mackey Lane. Cpl. Johns then turned on his lights and tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver wouldn’t stop.

Johns pursued the 2004 Hyundai Sante Fe on Linwood Ave., Bert Kouns, Kings Hwy. and 70th St. at times of speeds over 100 miles per hour. The driver also ran multiple red lights during the chase. Senior Dep. Alvin Slay later joined the pursuit to help Johns stop the SUV.

Teen arrested, 2 others on the run after early morning high speed chase ends in the 700 block of Bernice Circle

Teen arrested, 2 others on the run after early morning high speed chase ends in the 700 block of Bernice Circle

Teen arrested, 2 others on the run after early morning high speed chase ends in the 700 block of Bernice Circle

The chase came finally ended after the driver crashed into a building at the Oxford Court Apartments in the 700 block of Bernice Circle.

CPSO says all three people inside the SUV got and ran away but a 17-year-old, who was the front-seat passenger, was later found and arrested. He was booked into Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center flight from an officer with additional charges pending.

Deputies are still searching for the driver and the back seat passenger.

Investigators say the SUV, which was stolen last month in Greenwood, had numerous bullet holes. They also found two loaded AR 15 rifles and cartridges from a different weapon inside the vehicle.

No word on what happened before the chase started and no one was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (318) 681-0700.