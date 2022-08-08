BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman who was a teen when she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the fatal shooting of a Barksdale Airman now has a chance at parole after an appeals court amended her sentence.

Jareona Crosby, now 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November 2020 in the September 2018 shooting death of 30-year-old USAF TSgt. Joshua Kidd at his Greenacres subdivision home in Bossier City.

Crosby and another teen, then-15-year-old Alonzo Wilson, were accused of entering Kidd’s garage and getting into a car. Kidd confronted the two and was shot as he chased them as they ran from his home.

Crosby, who was armed, turned and fatally shot Kidd during the pursuit.

On Dec. 15, 2020, a Bossier District Judge sentenced Crosby to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

In May 2021, Crosby personally appealed her verdict and sentence to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal, though the clock had run out for filing an appeal. She claimed her plea was not knowingly, intelligently or voluntarily made and that her trial attorney was ineffective.

The appeals court granted her out-of-time appeal and appointed the Louisiana Appellate Project to represent Crosby in the appeal.

The Court affirmed Crosby’s guilty plea but amended her sentence to life imprisonment with benefit of parole. The reason was that in 2017, the Louisiana Legislature passed a law that provides for automatic parole eligibility for juvenile offenders indicted for second-degree murder who were under the age of 18 at the time the offense was committed and whose indictment was on or after August 1, 2017, when the law was enacted.

Crosby was 17 when the crime was committed, turning 18 on Nov. 18. She was indicted on Dec. 10, 2018, meaning she qualified for the 2017 law that put parole on the table for juvenile offenders after August 2017.

Crosby’s co-defendant, Alonzo Wilson, pleaded guilty in 2019 to attempted second-degree murder and was sentenced as an adult to 50 years. However, in March 2021, his sentence was amended to 53 years with credit for time served.