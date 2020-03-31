Teen facing felony charges in fatal Caddo Parish hit-and-run

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 17-year-old is behind bars in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man dead Monday night in Caddo Parish, according to Sheriff Steve Prator.

Caddo Parish deputies were called to the 4300 block of Roy Road just after 9 p.m. after a man was found dead near the driveway of the Corridor Apartments.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Joshua James Parrish, a resident at the apartment complex.

According to investigators, the teen was driving on Roy Road when he thought he hit a sign but did not stop to investigate. Tuesday morning, after he heard of the fatality in the same location, he turned himself in to Blanchard police.

The teenager was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for felony hit and run.

