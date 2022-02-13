MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Marshall are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the city’s park late Saturday night.

Officers and paramedics responding to a 911 call at 11:34 p.m. arrived at City Park on Pope St. to find the teen with a gunshot wound to the neck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marshall Police Department’s Criminal Investigators and Crime Scene Detectives were called out and began a homicide investigation. Detectives worked through the night, and they say the investigation continues.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking that anyone with information that has not spoken to our detectives to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4745. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crime stoppers at 903-935-9969.

“Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of the victim,” MPD said in a statement. “The Marshall Police Department is committed to obtaining justice in this case, and we will follow every piece of evidence to do so.”