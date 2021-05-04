Teen gunned down at Castlewood Apartments, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teenage boy is fighting for his life following a shooting at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Southern Hill neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, My 4 about a shooting in the 2000 block of West Bert Kouns.

When police arrived at the Castlewood Apartments, they found a teen critically injured by gunfire and he was taken to a local hospital.

SPD says the shooting started on Ridgewood Drive and the gunmen followed the teen over to the apartments.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, please contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 21-044465 with your tip.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.