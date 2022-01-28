SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the teen killed in a shooting in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood Thursday.

De’anthony Walker, 17, was identified as the victim in the shooting just after 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy has been ordered.

There have been no arrests and police have not released information on whether there are any suspects.

Shreveport police detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.