Teen pleads guilty to murder of girlfriend

(WNDU/NBC News) An Indiana teen has pleaded guilty to murder and feticide in the death of 17-year-old Mishawaka High School student Breana Rouhselang and her unborn child.

Aaron Trejo, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday during a status conference.

Both Trejo and Rouhselang were students at Mishawaka High School. Rouhselang was six months pregnant with Trejo’s child at the time of her death in December of 2018.

Her body was found in a dumpster behind a Mishawaka restaurant.

Trejo now faces more than 80 years in prison.

