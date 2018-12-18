Teen pleads not guilty in death of Barksdale Airman

The second teenager accused in the September fatal shooting of a Barksdale Airman was arraigned in Bossier District Court today.

Alonzo Wilson 15, pleaded not guilty to the 2nd degree murder in the death of USAF TSgt. Joshua Kidd.

A Bossier Parish grand jury indicted Watkins and 18-year-old Jareona Crosby of 2nd degree murder on Dec. 10.

Crosby pleaded not guilty last week.

According to investigators Kidd interrupted Wilson and Crosby during a vehicle burglary in the garage of his Greenacres Place home in Bossier City.

Reportedly, as Kidd chased the suspects, one of them turned and opened fire, fatally wounding Kidd.

Although in Louisiana, conviction of 2nd degree murder carries with it a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, but Wilson’s situation is different.

Because he is only 15, if convicted, Wilson would be eligible for parole after 25 years, providing he met stringent standards that include a good disciplinary record and completing numerous rehabilitative courses.

That is not the case for Crosby, however, who at 17 is considered an adult.

Wilson will be back in court for a status conference on Feb. 12, 2019.