Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the Brookwood neighborhood Friday evening. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital Friday night after a shooting at a South Shreveport apartment complex.

It happened just before 7 p.m., according to online dispatch records. Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Cambridge Court Apartments just off of Mansfield Road in the Brookwood subdivision arrived to find the teen suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police are still on the scene. There is no word on any arrests or suspects.