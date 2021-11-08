Teen shot at State Fair of Louisiana out of surgery, expected to survive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The teen shot and seriously wounded at the State Fair of Louisiana Saturday night is out of surgery and expected to survive, according to Shreveport police.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the north side of Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, near the State Fair’s Agricultural Center on Pershing Boulevard. Officers arrived to find the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery.

Witnesses told KTAL/KMSS there was a fight among teenagers who were throwing gang signs before the fight broke out and the shot was fired.

Management in October announced security would be stepped up at the fair, which runs through November 14. Shreveport police, Caddo deputies, and private security have been patrolling the fairgrounds. Visitors to the fair are subject to scanning with hand-held metal detectors upon entry.

It’s not clear yet how a gun was brought inside the fairgrounds.

Police are still investigating. There have been no arrests in connection with the shooting.