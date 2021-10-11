Teen shot, critically wounded in Cedar Grove, police seeking second possible victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a teenager is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times while riding a motorized dirtbike in Cedar Grove early Monday evening.

Police say they are looking for another individual who was riding with the victim in the 700 block of Turner Lane just before 6 p.m. when someone in an SUV pulled up alongside the pair and opened fire.

The teen was struck multiple times in the upper body and was rushed to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening wounds.

SPD Cpl. Angie Wilhite says the other victim is unaccounted for.

Investigators are asking that individual to come forward so they can make sure that he is okay and also in hopes of getting more information and a better description of the SUV. Police are also asking people who live in the neighborhood to check their home surveillance video.