SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are investigating after a dirtbike sale in the Martin Luther King neighborhood apparently went wrong, leaving a teen girl with a gunshot wound.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Willie Mays Street and Legardy Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound in the buttocks.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. During the investigation, police say they learned that the teen was from out of state and was attempting to sell a dirt bike.

Police have not made any arrests and no other information is available at this time.