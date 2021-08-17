Teen struck in head while handling gun in Caddo Heights, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he accidentally shot himself in the head in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Malcolm Street. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two teenagers were handling a gun when it went off and struck one of the teens in the head.

The juvenile was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. The other teen was taken into custody for questioning.