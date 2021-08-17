Teen struck in head while handling gun in Caddo Heights, SPD investigating

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he accidentally shot himself in the head in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Malcolm Street. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two teenagers were handling a gun when it went off and struck one of the teens in the head.

The juvenile was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. The other teen was taken into custody for questioning.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss