Teen to face adult murder charges in death of innocent bystander during shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.on Tuesday announced that a Shreveport teen involved in a fatal shooting incident in west Shreveport earlier this month will face grand jury indictment as an adult for second-degree murder.

Nikolas Brown Jr., 17, accused of the Sept. 7, 2021 slaying of LaDerrick Grant, 19, will be handled as an adult and not as a juvenile after a probable cause hearing held Monday at Caddo Parish Juvenile Court.

Brown can be tried as an adult under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a district attorney to transfer jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older to District Court.

The state contends that Brown was involved in an altercation with another male in the 6700 block of Jefferson-Paige Road, ending in a shootout that resulted in the death of Grant, a bystander.

The probable cause finding was secured by Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Janet Silvie.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!