Teenager shot at gas station on Hollywood Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenage girl was shot in the head at the A-1 gas stop on Hollywood Ave. Saturday evening.

The 13-year-old was rushed to Willis-Kington Medical Center in the same vehicle that was struck. SPD says she remains in serious condition.

Police were called in around 6:00 p.m. on Feb.1 to the 3100 block of Hollywood Avenue, according to PIO Cpl. Marcus Hines. Police believe an altercation is the reason behind the shooting.

“We do know that there was an exchange of gunfire between two separate groups of people,” said Hines, “During the exchange, one vehicle was struck multiple times. Inside that vehicle was a 13-year old juvenile female. She suffered a gunshot wound we believe to the head.”

There were multiple shell casings at the scene.

No arrest has been made at this time.

The investigation is still on-going.