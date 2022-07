SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager was wounded Sunday evening when he was shot by another juvenile.

Police say around 8:15 p.m. the teen was shot in the upper right arm while his friend was handling a handgun on the 800 block of Pine St.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say they believe this was an accidental shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.