Teens arrested for allegedly robbing 2 students at gunpoint inside Shreveport high school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teenagers accused of robbing two students at gunpoint inside a Shreveport high school now sit behind bars.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, around noon Thursday deputies were notified about a robbery on the Captain Shreve High School campus the day before. Investigators learned that two teens robbed two other teens inside one of the school’s bathrooms. During the incident, one of the suspects pulled out what victims believed to be a real gun.

Deputies found a realistic looking pellet gun during a sweep of the campus. However, they do not believe it was the gun used for the robbery.

The teens were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center and charged with first degree robbery.