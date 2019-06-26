Testimony continues in trial of Caddo teacher accused of molestation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial of a former Caddo P.E. teacher accused of committing inappropriate sexual acts with a minor more than 18 years ago.

Sharron Settlemire, now 72, allegedly committed the sexual acts on a 15-year-old student while she was working as a teacher and coach at Caddo Magnet High school in September 2000

On the witness stand in Caddo District Court, Settlemire’s accuser testified that the molestation happened every day after school for two years and involved watching a television show, drinking alcohol and having sex for one to two hours.

However, upon cross-examination, the accuser admitted the television series did not premiere until four years after the alleged crimes began.

Testimony will resume June 26.

