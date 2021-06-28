Texarkana Arkansas police search for woman wanted for rape

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Arkansas Police are asking the public’s help in finding a woman accused of rape.

According to police, Jonie Jane Woods, 29, is wanted for rape and residential burglary. Woods has brown hair and blue eys, stands 5’6″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Woods is asked to immediately contact TAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154. Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately contact 911.