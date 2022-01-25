TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana couple is behind bars after police say they left their six young children at home to go play video games at a nearby laundromat.

According to Texarkana Texas police, a call came in around 8:40 p.m. Monday saying that children could be heard in a house crying and screaming for their mom.

Officers investigated and found six children alone inside the home. Police say it seemed as if the children had been there for a while and were hungry as one of the kids asked for help opening a pack of hot dogs.

The children told the officers that their parents had gone to a nearby laundromat.

Police went to the laundromat and found the parents playing video games with a group of people. The stepdad of the children eventually spoke up and went back to the house after the group was confronted by police.

The mother, however, reportedly indicated to police that she was not about to stop playing to go check on her children.

The stepdad, 23-year-old Eshaun Johnson, and the mother, 28-year-old Marca Harris, were both arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

They were booked into the Bi-State Jail with bonds set at $75,000 each.

Child Protective Services was notified and the children were released to a family member.