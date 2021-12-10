Texarkana Crime Stoppers offering $500 cash for video from Halloween shooting

A 21-year-old Texarkana, Ark. man has been arrested in connection with an overnigh mass shooting killed one and injured nine people at Octavia’s Event Center in Texarkana Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 cash reward to the first person to provide investigators with video inside Octavia’s Event Center on the night of the Halloween party shooting that killed one man and wounded nine others.

Police estimate that there were at least a couple hundred people in the venue when the shooting happened. Police have made two arrests in the shooting and interviewed several witnesses, but continue to plead to the public for any tips, images, or video that might help in their ongoing investigation.

Crime Stoppers is also still offering up to $1,000 for any information that may lead to an arrest. You can call (903) 793-STOP. Tips can be anonymous. Log onto www.p3tips.com to submit tips via the web.