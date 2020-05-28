Texarkana father and son arrested for sexual assault of 7-year-old relative

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man and his son accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old relative now sit behind bars.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 56-year-old David Fant and 19-year-old Hayden Fant were arrested Wednesday for the Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

The victim’s parents contacted police last week after the child told them of the alleged sexual abuse, which is believed to have occurred over a period of several years at the Fant home.

TTPD detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the David and Hayden after evidence gathered during investigation collaborated the child’s account of the abuse. Following their arrest officers served a search warrant for their home and seized evidence in the case.

Both men were booked into the Bi-State Jail and bond has not been set at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.