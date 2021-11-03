New charges for suspect in Texarkana Halloween party shooting, bond boosted to $1.95M

Keuntae McElroy, is charged with murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and nine others wounded at a Halloween party in Texarkana, Texas. (Source: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The man accused in the fatal Texarkana Halloween party shooting late Saturday night that left one dead and several others wounded is now facing a murder charge and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Keuntae McElroy, 21 is believed to have opened fire after some type of disturbance among those attending the party at Octavias’s Event Center. Police believe there were at least a couple hundred people in the venue at the time of the shooting.

Police say McElroy left the scene in an unknown vehicle but turned himself in Sunday morning after Texarkana, Texas police officers and detectives contacted several of his family members and friends about the warrant that was issued for his arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

20-year-old Javon Gooden of Texarkana, Texas, was killed in the shooting. The nine other victims are expected to survive.

McElroy’s bond was originally set at $150,000 and is now set at $1.95 million after the updated charges.