Texarkana man accused of burglarizing vehicles takes selfies with stolen phone

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A man wanted for burglarizing vehicles in the Texarkana area has been taking selfies with a stolen cell phone.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, Keith Williams, is wanted on two felony warrants for Burglary of a Vehicle with two previous convictions.

A couple weeks ago, two people reported that their vehicles had been broken into overnight at their homes, and a checkbook was taken from one vehicle and an iPhone from the other.

Within a couple of days, the owner of the cell phone started receiving selfies of Williams on his computer due to the phone still being linked to his iCloud account. Williams even made one of the pictures his profile picture on Facebook.

Anyone with information on where Williams may be is urged to call (903) 798-3116 or call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.